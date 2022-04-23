A new poster from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been unveiled and it features Kartik Aaryan aka Rooh Baba at a haveli, surrounded by evil spirits. Kiara Advani, who plays the character Reet, shared the poster too and captioned it as ‘Reet ki haveli mein, Rooh Baba ka swagat’. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Tabu’s First Look From Anees Bazmee’s Film Showcases Her In A Petrified Avatar (View Motion Poster).

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Poster

