Kartik Aaryan is currently busy shooting for the highly anticipated third installment of the popular horror franchise Bhool Bhulaiayaa. Excitement levels peaked when it was announced that Vidya Balan would be joining Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri in their upcoming project. The team wrapped up the first shooting schedule in Mumbai, and Kartik Aaryan couldn't wait to share the news. He took it to Instagram on March 27th, posting a picture with the lead actress Triptii Dimri to announce that the filming for the first schedule has been completed. Sharing the post, he wrote, "Ting ting ting tiding ting And we’ve wrapped up the 1st schedule #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 This small break between schedules is gonna make me impatient… Rooh Baba’s Cape has some different magic". Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan Shoots Grand Entry Song With 1000 Dancers.

Check Out Kartik Aaryan’s Insta Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)