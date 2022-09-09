Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's epic fantasy saga Brahmastra Part One: Shiva released in theatres on September 9. Fans as well critics are blown away by it's extravagant VFX, as the film has received positive reviews. Now, it was Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur who were seen attending screening of Brahmastra in Mumbai today. The Khans were seen in co-ordinated black attires. Brahmastra Movie Review: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Astraverse Saga is Ayan Mukerji's Weakest Film Shrouded in Dazzling Visual Display (LatestLY Exclusive).

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)