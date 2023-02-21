After the week of love and romance comes the week of hatred and sadness which is also referred to as Anti-Valentine’s Week. The week starts right after Valentine’s Day from February 15 as Slap Day and ends on February 21 with Break-up Day. In the aftermath of a breakup, sometimes the only thing there is to do is cry your eyes out to a soundtrack of breakup songs. Here are Five breakup songs that might just come in handy when dealing with a broken heart. Anti-Valentine’s Week 2023 Calendar: Slap Day, Kick Day, Perfume Day, Flirt Day, Confession Day, Missing Day and Break Up Day – Check Full List With Dates!.

Kabir Singh: Bekhayali

This is considered to be one of the best breakup song ever. Keep it in loop and try not to over think at all.

Tamasha: Agar Tum Saath Ho

After being so attached to someone, learning how to be happy on your own again can be a challenge. We can understand that, but this song will heal you eventually.

Half Girlfriend: Phir Bhi Tumko Chahungi

We understand that you don't want to break up, but you had to let him go for your own good. Here's something that'll give voice to your feelings.

Meri Pyaari Bindu: Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi

We understand how you feel. Even there will be times when you'll run into each other and a chance the forgotten romance will be rekindled. But, life goes on.

Anjaana Anjaani: Tujhe Bhula Diya

Tujhe Bhula Diya is hands down the saddest song ever made! We can understand your feeling but you have to let him/her go.

