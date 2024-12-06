Comedian Kabir Singh, a beloved figure known for his sharp wit and captivating stage presence, tragically passed away at the age of 39 in San Francisco, California, on December 4. The semi-finalist of America’s Got Talent Season 16 had also graced the screens of Comedy Central, Family Guy and the BBC. While the exact cause of death remains under investigation, it is reported that underlying health issues contributed to his untimely demise. The news of Singh's passing, first reported by TMZ and confirmed by People, has sent shockwaves through the comedy community. RIP Park Min Jae: From ‘Little Women’ to ‘Korea-Khitan War’ – Memorable Performances of the South Korean Actor.

Kabir Singh Passes Away

