The Son of BJP MLA from Indore has filed a case against Taapsee Pannu who wore Goddess Lakshmi Necklace at 2023 Lakme Fashion Week with a bold dress and the actress was already trolled for the act. Action against the actress is being taken said SHO, Chhatri Pura PS. Taapsee Pannu Flashes Major Cleavage as Dunki Actress Turns Vintage Goddess in Red Deep Neck Gown (View Pic).

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Indore, MP | We received a complaint from Eklavya Gaur (son of BJP MLA Malini Gaur) against actor Tapsee Pannu for hurting religious sentiments & image of 'Sanatan Dharma' by wearing a locket having 'Goddess Laxmi' with revealing dress during ramp walk at Lakme Fashion Week held… pic.twitter.com/BtoA4PfiY2 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) March 27, 2023

