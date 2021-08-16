Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi's mystery-thriller film Chehre is all set to hit theatres on August 27. Helmed by Rumi Jafry, the flick also stars Krystle D'Souza, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Annu Kapoor, among others. Sharing a latest dialogue promo of Chehre on Twitter, Amitabh wrote as he and Hashmi give a hard-hitting vibes on the video, "T 3999 - Kitaab padne mein aur #Chehre padne mein sirf issi baat ka fark hai… Ki kitaab padhne se asliyat pata chalti hai aur #Chehre padhne se asli roop .. Watch #Chehre in cinemas on 27th August. #FaceTheGame."

Check Out the Latest Dialogue Promo Below:

