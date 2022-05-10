Ranveer Singh-starrer Cirkus which was earlier slated to hit the screens around July 2022, now has a new release date. As the makers along with the actor took to social media and announced that the comedy flick will make it to the theatres on Christmas 2022. Apart from Ranveer, the movie also stars Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma. Cirkus: A Goofy Ranveer Singh Is Elated to Be Directed by Rohit Shetty in the New Still From the Sets of the Film (View Pic).

Cirkus Release Date:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)