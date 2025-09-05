Actor Ashish Warang, who has appeared in several Hindi movies, including Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi and Ajay Devgn's Drishyam has died on Friday (September 5). He was 55 at the time of his passing. While the exact cause of his death remains undisclosed, reports suggest that the actor had been unwell for some time. His untimely passing has left colleagues from the industry and fans mourning. Warang has also appeared in movies like Mardaani, Simmba, Cirkus and Ek Villain Returns. Apart from his roles in Hindi movies, Warang was active in Marathi films and television shows. ‘Pavitra Rishta’ Actress Priya Marathe Dies at 38, Cousin Subodh Bhave Remembers Her as a Fighter (View Post).

Actor Ashish Warang No More

