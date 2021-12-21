Nora Fatehi's latest song titled Dance Meri Rani is out! Sung by Guru Randhawa and Zahrah S Khan, the upbeat number is high on energy, fashion, and sensuality, as we see Nora serving dance in its purest form. Fatehi is elegant and impresses with her sizzling moves. Her overall look also reminds us of Shakira. The song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi whereas the lyrics are penned by Rashmi Virag.

Watch Dance Meri Rani Song Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)