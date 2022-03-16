Dasvi, touted to be a hilarious social comedy, stars Abhishek Bachchan in the lead. It also features Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur in key roles. The makers have released a new poster of the film’s lead actor and announced that the trailer of Dasvi will be released on March 23.

Dasvi Trailer Update

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)