Deepika Padukone was the only Indian actor present at the 77th Annual British Academy Film Awards, as the actress gets the honour to present the award in Best Film Not in English Language category. The winner of the award was Jonathan Glazer's The Zone of Interest. BAFTA 2024 Winners: From Oppenheimer to Poor Things, BAFTA 2024 Winners: From Oppenheimer to Poor Things, Check Out Big Victors at 77th British Academy Film Awards - See Full List.

Deepika Padukone presents the Film Not in the English Language Award on stage during the #EEBAFTAs#DeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/EvufIk9RFu — Best Of Actresses (@Whenat_) February 18, 2024

Another Pic of Deepika Looking Regal

Deepika Padukone presents the Film Not in the English Language Award on stage during the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 ✨#DeepikaPadukone #BAFTA2024 pic.twitter.com/QOv9jbdiQL — Deepika Padukone Fanpage (@pikashusbandd) February 18, 2024

Deepika Presenting the Award to Jonathan Glazer

Deepika presents Jonathan Glazer with the Film Not in the English Language Award at the #BAFTAs 2024#DeepikaPadukone #BAFTA2024 pic.twitter.com/OIg9T9spvO — Deepika Padukone Fanpage (@pikashusbandd) February 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)