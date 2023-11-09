Celebrating the sweet sixteen of Om Shanti Om, which also commemorates 16 years since her dazzling debut, Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to share nostalgic moments. The actress delighted fans by posting endearing drawings of her iconic character Shanti adorned in the timeless pink saree. Embracing the love from her fanbase, Deepika also shared an edit created by a dedicated fan page, adding an extra touch of gratitude to the heartfelt tribute on this special milestone. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Photographed Together Post Attending a Wedding Reception in Mumbai; Watch DeepVeer Dishing Out Couple Goals in This Viral Video.

View Deepika Padukone's Posts:

Check Out The Edit Deepika Shared:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by deepika padukone fanpage✨️ (@deepikaforlife)

