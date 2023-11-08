Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most loved couples of B-town. The two make heads turn with their appearances at any event. DeepVeer, as the couple is fondly called, were photographed together last evening as they were exiting from a wedding reception in Mumbai. The two dressed up in ethnic outfits were seen all smiles as they were leaving together in the same car. Not just that, Ranveer was seen adorably holding his wifey’s hand while sitting in the car and once again they dished out major couple goals. Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Hold Hands As They Exit Mumbai Airport, Netizens Say ‘Just Looking Like a Wow’ (Watch Video).

DeepVeer Viral Video

📸| Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone spotted post attending wedding reception in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/uJxt5oHcNP — Ranveer Singh TBT | (@Ranveertbt) November 7, 2023

