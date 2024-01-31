Deepika Padukone took to Instagram Stories to show her support for Nick Jonas' performance at the Jonas Brothers' Lollapalooza India show, where fans enthusiastically greeted Nick with cries of 'jiji jiju (brother-in-law).' Sharing a video of Nick singing ''Maan Meri Jaan'' in Mumbai, Deepika expressed her admiration by tagging Nick and Priyanka Chopra's Instagram accounts, accompanied by the caption, "So cool." She even tagged Rapper King in the same post. Nick Jonas Enthralls Indian Fans With 'Maan Meri Jaan' Rendition at Lollapalooza 2024 in Mumbai (Watch Video).

Deepika Padukone's IG Post:

Deepika Padukone's Post (Photo Credits: Instagram)

