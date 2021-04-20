Ranveer Singh had posted a video and captioned it as, "What possibilities do you see? I only see possibilities. To defy definition. To transcend genres and empower a new generation to see their own possibilities and write their own stories."

Replying to this, Deepika Padukone commented, "The possibility of you getting a whack tonight if you don’t make it for dinner on time!"

