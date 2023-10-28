Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are set to reunite on screen, as confirmed by filmmaker Jagan Shakti to ETimes. They will star in his upcoming movie Hero No 1. Initially, Sara Ali Khan was cast for the role but had to withdraw from the project due to scheduling conflicts. Responding to reports about Disha replacing Sara, Jagan, known for Mission Mangal, commented, 'Disha is the fittest and most suitable for action. Sara was initially part of the project, but unfortunately, we couldn't align our schedules." Hero No 1: Hrithik Roshan’s Cousin Pashmina Roshan to Play Tiger Shroff’s Love Interest in the Film Co-Starring Sara Ali Khan- Reports.

