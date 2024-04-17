Bollywood movie Do Aur Do Pyaar, starring Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy, will be released in theatres on April 19. According to recent reports coming up, the romantic comedy has been given a U/A certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). This indicates that the upcoming film directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta is suitable for unrestricted public watching with parental guidance for children under 12. The movie is backed by Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment Production. Do Aur Do Pyaar, starring Vidya Balan, Ileana D'Cruz, and Pratik Gandhi, will be 2 hours and 19 minutes long. Do Aur Do Pyaar Trailer: Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D’Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy Navigate a Romantic Rollercoaster Ride in the Upcoming Film (Watch Video).

Do Aur Do Pyaar Gets U/a Certificate

