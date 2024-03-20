Do Aur Do Pyaar is the upcoming romantic comedy starring Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D’Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy. The makers have unveiled character posters featuring the lead actors as Kavya, Ani, Nora and Vikram, respectively. They have also announced that the teaser of the film will be released tomorrow, March 21. Helmed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta in her directorial debut, Do Aur Do Pyaar is set to hit theatres on April 19. Do Aur Do Pyaar Release Postponed! Vidya Balan, Ileana D’Cruz, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy’s Film to Now Hit Theatres on April 19, 2024.

Vidya Balan

Pratik Gandhi

Ileana D'Cruz

Sendhil Ramamurthy

