Vidya Balan and Ileana D'Cruz are all set to team up for the romantic drama Do Aur Do Pyaar. Makers of the film unveiled a fresh poster of the film on Monday, revealing its new release date. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri and Others Perform Ganpati Aarti As They Begin Shooting for the Film (Watch Video).

Do Aur Do Pyaar, which was earlier expected to be released on March 29, is now all set to hit theatres on April 19 this year. Sharing the movie poster on her Instagram account, Vidya Balan wrote, "Love may be unpredictable, but it's utterly intoxicating #DoAurDoPyaar arriving in cinemas on 19th April."

Do Aur Do Pyaar To Release on April 19, 2024:

The romantic drama also stars Pratik Gandhi and American actor Sendhil Ramamurthy, promising an exciting journey of love, laughter, and modern relationships. Vidya Balan has other exciting projects in her kitty as well.

The Parineeta star recently shared a video on X announcing Bhool Bhulaiya 3, where she will revisit her iconic character, Manjulika, opposite Kartik Aaryan, who goes by the name Rooh Baba in the film. The video shows the duo dancing to the classic tune "Mere Dholna", creating excitement for the upcoming installment. Do Aur Do Pyaar: Vidya Balan Announces the Release Date of Her Upcoming Romantic Comedy Co-Starring Ileana D’Cruz, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy.

Kartik Aaryan had earlier on social media said he was looking forward to Vidya Balan's inclusion in the cast for the Diwali release. The first Bhool Bhulaiyaa, from 2007, turned out to be a Box Office hit and gained a cult following. Its sequel, launched on May 20, 2022, starred Kartik Aaryan and Tabu in the lead roles. With the eagerly awaited third instalment set to hit theatres on Diwali 2024, fans can expect another chapter in the horror-comedy franchise.