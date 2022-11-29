Drishyam 2 continues to collect impressive figures at the box. It has been 11 days since the release of Ajay Devgn-starrer and it is all set to cross Rs 150 crore at the box office. The total collection of the film in India stands at Rs 149.34 crore. Drishyam 2 Movie Review: Ajay Devgn's Vijay Salgaonkar Returns in This Brittle Remake of the Mohanlal-Starrer.

Drishyam 2 Box Office Update

#Drishyam2 continues its MAGNIFICENT RUN, packing an impressive number on [second] Mon… Target ₹ 200 cr+ is very much achievable… [Week 2] Fri 7.87 cr, Sat 14.05 cr, Sun 17.32 cr, Mon 5.44 cr. Total: ₹ 149.34 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/6v5ViMGQ6G — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)