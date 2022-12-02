Drishyam 2 has crossed Rs 160 mark at the box office! The film, which released in theatres on November 18, continues to receive fabulous response from movie buffs. The crime-thriller starring Ajay Devgn in the lead stands at a total of Rs 163.48 crore. Drishyam 2 Movie Review: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna's Crime Thriller Garners Mixed Reactions From Critics.

Drishyam 2 Box Office Update

#Drishyam2 closes Week 2 on a GLORIOUS NOTE… FANTASTIC weekend, SUPER-STRONG weekdays… Will cross ₹ 175 cr in Weekend 3… UNSTOPPABLE… [Week 2] Fri 7.87 cr, Sat 14.05 cr, Sun 17.32 cr, Mon 5.44 cr, Tue 5.15 cr, Wed 4.68 cr, Thu 4.31 cr. Total: ₹ 163.48 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/C33CNxux4i — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 2, 2022

