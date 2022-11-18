Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Akshaye Khanna-starrer Drishyam 2 released in theatres on November 18. Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the crime thriller happens to be an official Hindi remake of Mohanlal's Malayalam film with the same name. Having said that, after Drishyam turning out to be a hit, high hopes are also attached to its sequel. The story of the movie revolves a police investigation and a family which is threatened by it. Now, going by the reviews, Drishyam 2 has garnered mixed reactions from critics. Check it out. Drishyam 2 Movie Review: Ajay Devgn's Vijay Salgaonkar Returns in This Brittle Remake of the Mohanlal-Starrer (LatestLY Exclusive).

TOI: "Overall, Drishyam 2 dishes out plenty of twists and turns to keep you hooked throughout, just like its predecessor. And the story of the Salgaokars will continue to remain in public memory."

HT: "While the first half does have some slow patches, the second half picks up pace and the last 30 minutes makes you clap, cheer, and even blow a few whistles. Drishyam 2 unapologetically throws fully filmy dialogues one after the another and you don't complain, for they just never look off." Drishyam 2 Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date - All You Need to Know About Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Akshaye Khanna's Crime Thriller.

Watch Trailer:

Koimoi: "It happened what was feared the most & Abhishek Pathak shouldn’t have added anything extra from the original. The extras cost the film to deviate from the matter at hand roaming in the no man’s land. The adaption is good, but the addition is not!"

NDTV: "Drishyam 2 is shorter than the original and thinks up a few cosmetic changes. Yet, it is at best a dreary, if steady, carbon copy with only a stray line here or an insignificant stroke there that might be deemed somewhat fresh. Not enough to hold the film together."

Well, after reading the above reviews of Drishyam 2, we feel that the Ajay Devgn-starrer can be skipped. What do you think?

