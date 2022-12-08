Drishyam 2 continues to stay rock-solid at the box office. The film starring Ajay Devgn in the lead will soon hit Rs 200 crore mark. The total collection of Drishyam 2 stands at Rs 194.45 crore. Drishyam 2 Box Office Storm: 7 'Allegations' That Ajay Devgn's Film Destroyed With Its Admirable Theatrical Blitzkrieg!

Drishyam 2 Box Office Update

#Drishyam2 is expected to gather momentum, yet again, during the weekend… Will also hit ₹ 200 cr in Weekend 4… [Week 3] Fri 4.45 cr, Sat 8.45 cr, Sun 10.39 cr, Mon 3.05 cr, Tue 2.53 cr, Wed 2.11 cr. Total: ₹ 194.45 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/qzEphF81TO — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)