The crime-thriller Drishyam 2 continues to shine at the box office. The film would soon be entering the Rs 100 crore club! The total collection of Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu’s film stands at Rs 96.04 crore club. Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Ajay Devgn-Starrer Crosses Rs 85 Crore Mark!

Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection

#Drishyam2 is in no mood to slow down on Day 6… ⭐️ Will swim past ₹ 💯 cr today [Day 7]. ⭐️ Fifth [outright] #Hindi film to hit century in 2022. Fri 15.38 cr, Sat 21.59 cr, Sun 27.17 cr, Mon 11.87 cr, Tue 10.48 cr, Wed 9.55 cr. Total: ₹ 96.04 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/5rjTjFyPvo — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 24, 2022

