The crime-thriller Drishyam 2 continues to shine at the box office. The film would soon be entering the Rs 100 crore club! The total collection of Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu’s film stands at Rs 96.04 crore club. Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Ajay Devgn-Starrer Crosses Rs 85 Crore Mark!

Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection

