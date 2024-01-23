Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki is unstoppable at the box office. The global release on December 21, 2023, marked the film's entry into the list of mega hits. Remarkably, despite new cinematic releases, Dunki thrives in theatres, amassing a substantial worldwide collection of Rs 470.60 crores by the fifth weekend. The star-studded cast includes Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Anil Grover, and more. Dunki Trailer Review: Netizens Call Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani's Movie Must-Watch Emotional Rollercoaster and Pure Joy!

Dunki Box Office Update

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red Chillies Entertainment (@redchilliesent)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)