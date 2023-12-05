The long-awaited trailer for Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's highly anticipated film, Dunki, has finally been unveiled. Scheduled for a theatrical release on December 21, 2023, the trailer's arrival has sparked frenzy among fans. Social media platforms erupted with excitement as users flooded platforms like X. Fans' reactions showcased an array of anticipation and fervor, underscoring the immense anticipation surrounding the movie's release. Dunki Drop 4 Is Trailer! Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu's Daredevil Act to Leave India and Go Abroad Will Give You Goosebumps in This Rajkumar Hirani Directorial (Watch Video).

Watch The Dunki Trailer Here:

See X Reactions To Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki Trailer Here:

Blockbuster Loading

EK SAAL ME 3RD TIME ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER LOADING 🔥 #DunkiTrailer pic.twitter.com/RcVwK7JfVd — Javed (Fan) (@JoySRKian_2) December 5, 2023

Top Notch VFX

Actual Cinema

Masterpiece

Dunki Mania

Let's go for Dunki mania Trailer is here the wait is over 💥#DunkiTrailer #DunkiDrop4pic.twitter.com/eNmRaVI9a5 — SRKian BaBa 🐦 (@SRKian_BaBa) December 5, 2023

A Family Movie

And that's a movie you can watch with your entire family. No unnecessary bloodshed, nudity, bold scenes in the name of entertainment. Blockbuster #DunkiTrailerpic.twitter.com/56KV8NFree — Rohan. (@SRKzKnights) December 5, 2023

All In One

Pure Joy

No maar-dhaad, just pure joy! #DunkiTrailer is definitely gonna be a refreshing break from the ordinary. 🌟🍿 pic.twitter.com/6xXMRhlLWv — Raja Babu (@GaurangBhardwa1) December 5, 2023

Rollercoaster Ride Of Emotions

#ShahRukhKhan is ready to take you on the rollercoaster ride of emotions this December. Witness SRK - Hirani’s #DunkiDrop4.#DunkiTrailer pic.twitter.com/3LCGrCrIwT — JUST A FAN. (@iamsrk_brk) December 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)