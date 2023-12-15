Not everything we see or scroll on the internet is 100 percent true. Case in point, Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment has set the record straight and issued a statement today (Dec 15) slamming a 'promotion invite' from them for Dunki in Jaipur at GT Mall on December 23, 2023. The production house has termed the said news as 'fake'. "We request everyone to refrain from participating in it. In case of any event, we will share an official announcement," a part of their post reads. Dunki stars SRK and Taapsee Pannu as the leads and is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film releases in theatres on December 21. Shah Rukh Khan Performs Aarti at Shirdi Sai Baba Temple With Daughter Suhana Khan (Watch Video).

Red Chillies Entertainment Debunks Fake Invite for Dunki:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red Chillies Entertainment (@redchilliesent)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)