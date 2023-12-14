Shah Rukh Khan, who is awaiting the release of his next Dunki, was clicked at Sai Baba Temple in Shirdi along with daughter Suhana Khan. The superstar was seen entering the temple premises with her daughter and longtime manager Pooja Dadlani. Now, video of SRK performing aarti at the shrine has gone viral online. The video sees Suhana and King Khan holding the aarti ki thali as they seek blessings of the almighty. Check it out. Ahead of Dunki's Release, Shah Rukh Khan Visits Shirdi Sai Baba Temple With Daughter Suhana Khan (Watch Video).

Shah Rukh Khan at Sai Baba Temple:

