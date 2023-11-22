On November 22, the creators of Dunki unveiled their first song titled "Lutt Putt Gaya", featuring Taapsee Pannu as Manu and Shah Rukh Khan as Hardy. The song's catchy lyrics and captivating dance sequences will undoubtedly compel you to hit the dance floor. Manu and Hardy's on-screen chemistry is simply adorable. Composed by Pritam, with lyrics penned by Swanand Kirkire and IP Singh, ''Lutt Putt Gaya'' is brought to life by Arijit Singh's vocals and choreography by Ganesh Acharya. Check out what netizens have to say about it! Dunki Drop 2 First Song 'Lutt Putt Gaya': Shah Rukh Khan Leaves Fans Fawning Over His Sizzling Chemistry With Taapsee Pannu in This Arijit Singh Romantic Track (Watch Video).

Check Out 'Lutt Putt Gaya' Song Here:

Chartbuster!

Cute Isn't It?

Cutest song of 2023 !!! Got more than we all expected 🔥#LuttPuttGaya pic.twitter.com/n9hCaXFcXY — Javed (Fan) (@JoySRKian_2) November 22, 2023

Feel-Good Song!!!

Pyaar Ka Jaadu Chal Gya...

Pyaar ka jaadu dil par kuch aisa chala, ki Hardy Lutt Putt Gaya.#DunkiDrop2 - #LuttPuttGaya song out now - https://t.co/0rBQPFYkhR#Dunki releasing worldwide in cinemas on 21st December, 2023. pic.twitter.com/luSBfuMcxG — Anil Grover (@AnilGrover_) November 22, 2023

Adorable Song

