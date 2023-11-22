Bollywood’s King Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of his highly-awaited film Dunki with Taapsee Pannu. After treating fans with impressive posters and BTS pictures, the makers finally released the film's first song, "Lutt Putt Gaya". SRK took to his social media handles to share the song with his fans, and needless to say, his ardent fanbase can’t stop gushing over this romantic track. SRK’s sizzling chemistry with Taapsee is simply unmissable! Arijit Singh has sung this peppy number, and Swanand Kirkire and IP Singh have penned lyrics. Ganesh Acharya has choreographed the song. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki will release in cinemas on December 21, 2023. Dunki Drop 2 is 'Lutt Putt Gaya' Song! Shah Rukh Khan Announces First Track From Rajkumar Hirani Film That Will Drop at THIS Date and Time.

Dunki’s First Song 'Lutt Putt Gaya' Out

