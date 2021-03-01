The sequel to the hit Ek Villain, Ek Villain Returns goes on the floor today. John Abraham shared the news on his Twitter handle with pictures from outside a theatre. Guess the message here is that Ek Villain Returns will only return at the theatres. That's obviously good news for the cinema owners.

