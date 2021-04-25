While talking to BollywoodLife about being nothing like the characters she plays in films, Fatima Sana Shaikh spilled the beans on er relationships. She said, "I've also been in toxic relationships. It is very difficult to say, 'haan hum ye kar lenge, wo kar lenge (I will do this, I will do that).' When you are in it, it's very difficult so I understand a lot of women go through that, especially when you're not working and you're financially dependent on your husband, it gets very difficult to get out of a bad marriage."

