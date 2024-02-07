Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's aerial film, Fighter, is soaring in its second week at the box office. According to Box Office India, the film has garnered an impressive collection of Rs 169 Crore in India to date and is expected to reach around the Rs 174 crore nett mark. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter was released in theatres on Republic Day. Fighter Box Office Collection Day 11: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Aerial Actioner Grosses Rs 302 Crore Globally.

Fighter BO Collection:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)