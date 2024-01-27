Hrithik Roshan's Fighter has sparked excitement all over India since its release in theatres on January 25. The entire team is basking in the film's success. Recently, Hrithik, along with his co-star and director, gatecrashed a movie theatre in Mumbai. The actors made a surprise appearance at the screening, delighting fans. Several videos and photos have surfaced on the internet, showing the actors greeting fans at the cinema hall. Hrithik shared a video, expressing gratitude to the fans for their love and support for the film. Fighter Box Office Collection Day 2: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-Starrer Flies High on Republic Day Holiday, Mints Rs 65.80 Crore in India!.

Hrithik Roshan's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)