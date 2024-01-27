Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's high-octane action film Fighter continues to impress at the box office. After a strong opening day of Rs 24.60 crore, the Siddharth Anand directorial raked in an impressive Rs 41.20 crore on Republic Day, bringing its two-day total collection to a commendable Rs 65.80 crore in India. These figures suggest that the film is resonating well with audiences. Fighter Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Aerial Actioner Gets Grounded By Its Generic Storytelling Beats (LatestLY Exclusive.

Fighter Box Office Collection Update:

#Fighter sets #BO on 🔥🔥🔥, is EXTRAORDINARY on Day 2, benefits largely due to two factors: [i] Excellent feedback from audience and [ii] #RepublicDay holiday… Mass pockets - which underperformed on Day 1 - witness massive growth on Day 2, thus contributing to the impressive… pic.twitter.com/X0lCWS0AXs — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 27, 2024

