New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): There's bad news for Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's fans living in Gulf countries who were eagerly waiting for the release of the duo's film 'Fighter'.

As per Girish Johar, film business expert and producer, 'Fighter' "has been denied release in all Gulf countries except UAE as of now."

However, the reason for the ban has not been disclosed yet.

A source close to the 'Fighter' team also confirmed the update regarding the release of 'Fighter' in Gulf countries except UAE. The makers are yet to give any official statement regarding the same.

While 'Fighter' has failed to receive a green light from the censor board in Gulf countries, the aerial action thriller will be released in Indian theatres on January 25.

The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi.

It is produced by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures. It is billed as a tribute to the valour, sacrifice and patriotism of the Indian armed forces.

Speaking about the film, Siddharth earlier said, "Mamta (Siddharth's wife) and I started our film company MARFLIX with #FIGHTER. A film that is ambitious in more ways than one. It's more than just a film for us. And we have given it all to this one. 2024 starts with the same feeling again of nervousness and anxiety. Here's hoping that you guys give the same love to FIGHTER that you showered on PATHAAN. Happy new year guys! See at the movies!! On 25th January." (ANI)

