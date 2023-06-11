Gadar 2, The teaser for much-awaited sequel, directed by Anil Sharma and produced by Zee Studios, has already been attached to the first part of the film, Gadar, currently screening in cinemas. To further amplify the buzz, the team has announced that the teaser will also be launched on digital and social media platforms tomorrow, 12th June 2023, at 12 noon. Gadar 2 continues the gripping saga that captured the hearts of audiences in the original film. Starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma, the sequel promises to deliver another riveting cinematic experience. With its release date set for 11th August 2023, coinciding with the Independence Day weekend. Gadar 2: Teaser of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Film to Be Unveiled With Gadar's Theatrical Re-Release on June 9!.

Check Out The News Here:

Xclusiv… ‘GADAR 2’ TEASER ARRIVES TOMORROW… While #ZeeStudios and director #AnilSharma have already attached the teaser of their much-awaited film #Gadar2 with #Gadar [first part] in *cinemas*, the team will launch the teaser on digital/social media platforms TOMORROW [12 June… pic.twitter.com/iQp8k9y6yJ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)