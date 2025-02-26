Just like everyone else, celebrities are also celebrating the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri by offering prayers to Lord Shiva. This year's Maha Shivratri falls on Wednesday (February 26). Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel also embraced the power of spirituality by offering prayers to Lord Shiva and seeking blessings. In a video shared by a paparazzi handle, the Kaho Na... Pyaar Hai actress was seen visiting a Lord Shiva temple in Mumbai's Juhu. The actress looked gorgeous in a pink suit. However, what caught our attention was Ameesha navigating her way through fans who were eagerly waiting outside for selfies. Among them were two Sadhu babas blocking her way. A security guard quickly stepped in, clearing her path for a smooth exit. He was also heard calling them "Dhongi Babas". Ameesha, on the other hand, won hearts by thanking the security guard for his swift action. Watch the video below. Maha Shivratri 2025: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha Visit Kashi Vishwanath Temple (See Photos).

Ameesha Patel Swarmed by Fans at Juhu Shiv Temple on Maha Shivratri

