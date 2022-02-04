The trailer of Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, the film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, released today. Fans are mighty impressed with the actress’ choice of role as the Queen of Kamathipura. Alia’s beau Ranbir Kapoor was spotted today by paparazzi at T-Series’ office in Andheri, Mumbai. The handsome hunk was asked his views on the trailer to which he reacted with Gangubai’s signature pose.

Ranbir Kapoor On Gangubai Kathiawadi Trailer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

The Signature Pose

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)