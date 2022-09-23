The song “Chann Pardesi” from Goodbye is a soothing melody composed and crooned by Amit Trivedi. The track highlights the beautiful relationship between Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta’s characters and their lovely family life. Goodbye: Rashmika Mandanna Opens Up About Her Bollywood Debut, Says ’Dubbing in Hindi Was a Little Challenging'.

Watch The Video Of Chann Pardesi Song Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)