Jaikal Mahakal is the first song from Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna's Goodbye picturised on the funeral rituals of the Hindu tradition after the demise of Neena Gupta's character. The song is composed and sung by Amit Trivedi. Goodbye is set to hit theatres on September 12. Goodbye: Amitabh Bachchan Shares Experience of Working With Ektaa R Kapoor in Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta Starrer.

