Govinda Naam Mera is the upcoming Disney+ Hotstar film helmed by Shashank Khaitan. The makers are all set to launch the first single from the film titled “Bijli”. But ahead of that, the teaser video featuring Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani shows that this dance number is going to be an electrifying one. From the duo’s costumes to their power-packed performance in this teaser video, we bet, you would be curious to watch the whole song. Govinda Naam Mera Trailer: Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar’s Disney+ Hotstar Film Promises to Be an Intriguing Murder Mystery Drama (Watch Video).

Watch The Teaser Of The Song Bijli Below:

