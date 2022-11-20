Govinda Naam Mera is the upcoming film starring Vicky Kaushal as Govinda Waghmare and Bhumi Pednekar as his ‘Hotty Wife’ Gauri and Kiara Advani as his ‘Naughty Girlfriend’ Suku. The trailer showcases how Govinda juggles between his toxic marriage life and romantic moments with his girlfriend. But there’s twist and turn when a murder takes place and police is in search of that one suspect that all others are aware of. The upcoming Disney+ Hotstar film promises to be an intriguing murder mystery drama. Govinda Naam Mera: Karan Johar Announces Streaming Date Through Quirky Posters of Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani! (View Pics).

Watch The Trailer Of Govinda Naam Mera:

