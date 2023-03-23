Gumraah trailer is finally out! Starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles, the crime thriller packs a solid punch. The story of the flick revolves around a murder investigation which takes an unexpected turn when the cops discover that the prime suspect has a lookalike. Helmed by Vardhan Ketkar, the flick will hit the theatres on April 7, 2023. Gumraah Song Soniye Je: Aditya Roy Kapur Shows Off His Sexy Dance Moves in This Party Number (Watch Video).

Watch Gumraah Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)