Recently, it was reported that Kartik Aaryan has bagged a three-film deal with Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment. Reportedly, the actor was signed by the production house for three films. However, now, Pooja Entertainment took to Twitter and cleared the air regarding the rumour. They wrote, 'No truth to this at all.'

No truth to this at all.https://t.co/5fIkgT8ylX — Pooja Entertainment (@poojafilms) September 11, 2021

