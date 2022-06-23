HIT- The First Case has revealed the trailer for the film and it looks thrilling. The film starring Rajkummar Rao, Vishwak Sen, Sanya Malhotra and more focuses on a woman who goes missing. A police officer who is in the homicide intervention team must overcome his past trauma to solve the case. Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa Host Glamour and Glitter-Filled Pyjama Party Post Wedding!

Watch Trailer Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)