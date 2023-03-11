Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are painting the town red with their love tale. The two have often posted mushy pics and cheered each other for their works. Well, this time the Bollywood hunk joined his ladylove for the special screening of Rocket Boys 2. Saba essays the character Parwana Irani aka Pipsy in the Sony LIV web series. Check the two sharing a sweet PDA moment on the red carpet as they pose together for the paparazzi at the event. Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad’s Cute Kiss at Mumbai Airport Wins Hearts on the Internet, Video Goes Viral – Watch.

Hrithik Roshan And Saba Azad At Rocket Boys 2 Screening

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)