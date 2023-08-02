Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are one of the adorable couples. The two are currently vacaying in Buenos Aires, Argentina and their latest picture is too cute to be missed. While sharing the pic on Instagram, he called his ladylove as ‘Winter Girl’. Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad Look Adorable Together in This New Pic From Their Vacay in Argentina!

Hrithik Roshan & Saba Azad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)