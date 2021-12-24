Anil Kapoor has turned a year older today (December 24), but just like Hrithik Roshan stated in his post, he is ‘the man who grows younger each year in spirit and health’. Well, Hrithik has not just wished the legendary actor, but even confirmed that he’d be sharing screen space with him in the upcoming film Fighter that also stars Deepika Padukone. This is indeed the perfect day and the most amazing news for all fans of the veteran actor.

Hrithik Roshan’s Birthday Post For Anil Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)